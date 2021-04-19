Anderson scheduled to start for Phillies against Giants

Sports
Associated Press53

San Francisco Giants (9-6) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (8-7)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (0-0, 3.20 ERA, .76 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Phillies: Chase Anderson (0-1, 4.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -108, Giants -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants visit the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.

The Phillies finished 19-13 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia hit 82 total home runs and averaged 8.3 hits per game last season.

The Giants went 10-17 away from home in 2020. San Francisco hit .263 as a team last season while averaging 8.9 hits per game.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique).

Giants: Logan Webb: (covid vaccine), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Jake McGee: (covid vaccine), Johnny Cueto: (lat), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), LaMonte Wade Jr.: (oblique), Jaylin Davis: (left knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

