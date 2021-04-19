Updated on Sunday, 18 April 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT

MONDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the late afternoon. Areas of fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning, and then mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 67°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible throughout the evening and overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 41°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming west at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

TUESDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the morning and early afternoon, and then isolated rain showers possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 65°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers possible during the early evening, and then widely scattered rain showers possible during the late evening, and then scattered rain showers and snow showers likely during the overnight, and then widespread rain showers and snow showers possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 34°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming north at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than an inch possible. New snowfall accumulations less than an inch possible.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread rain showers and snow showers likely during the early morning, and then widely scattered snow showers possible during the late morning, and then a stray rain shower and snow shower possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 43°. Breezy, with north winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early morning, becoming northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible. New snowfall accumulations less than a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 30°.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 52°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly clear. Lows around 32°.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 60°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 38°.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40°.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60°.

DISCUSSION:

An area of low pressure – L1 – will drag a cold front across the western half of the Great Lakes Region as we head into Monday. By Monday Evening, the cold front will begin to move through Northwest Ohio, and by late Monday Night, the cold front will have likely moved through our region. The cold front will then stall out as a second area of low pressure – L2 – develops across northern Texas on Monday Night and moves into Arkansas by Tuesday Morning.

L2 will pull the cold front back across southeastern Ohio as a warm front, but just how far back remains uncertain. Nonetheless, L2 will begin to move through the Ohio River Valley as we head into Tuesday Night. This will introduce rain showers into our region as we head into Tuesday Evening, and then as temperatures drop (especially once the winds in our region become northerly) the rain showers will likely begin to mix with snow. The rain showers and snow showers will then become widespread in our region as we head towards the late night hours and into early Wednesday Morning.

Afterwards, widely scattered snow showers will be possible during the late morning hours on Wednesday, and then a stray rain shower and snow shower will be possible during the afternoon.

New snow accumulations of around 1-2 inches will be possible across Northwest Ohio and northern Ohio. However, given what I am expecting this low pressure to track towards, it does appear that accumulating snow in our region may only be around a half inch or so, mainly north and west of Zanesville.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: N/A

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com