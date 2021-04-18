Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press
MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -148 Arizona +131
at PHILADELPHIA -180 St. Louis +156
at MIAMI -144 San Francisco +125
at MILWAUKEE -200 Pittsburgh +172
N.Y. Mets -176 at COLORADO +152
L.A. Dodgers -126 at SAN DIEGO +109
at CHICAGO -134 Atlanta +116
American League
at N.Y. YANKEES -243 Tampa Bay +207
at BOSTON -111 Chicago -104
at KANSAS CITY -115 Toronto -102
at TEXAS -112 Baltimore -106
at OAKLAND -141 Detroit +123
Houston -121 at SEATTLE +103
Interleague
Cleveland -159 at CINCINNATI +138
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at ATLANTA (234½) Indiana
New Orleans 1 (218½) at NEW YORK
Brooklyn 3 (223) at MIAMI
at ORLANDO 1 (220½) Houston
at TORONTO 10½ (219) Oklahoma City
Portland 4 (217½) at CHARLOTTE
at DALLAS (230½) Sacramento
at LA CLIPPERS 10 (231½) Minnesota
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -145 Washington +123
NY Rangers -207 at NEW JERSEY +172
Pittsburgh -283 at BUFFALO +234
Vegas -262 at ANAHEIM +217
NY Islanders -149 at PHILADELPHIA +127
Toronto -336 at VANCOUVER +266

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Associated Press

