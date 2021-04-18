Pittsburgh faces Buffalo, looks for 5th straight road win

Pittsburgh Penguins (28-13-3, second in the East Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (11-26-7, eighth in the East Division)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres +196, Penguins -241; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hits the road against Buffalo aiming to extend its four-game road winning streak.

The Sabres are 11-26-7 against the rest of their division. Buffalo serves 6.3 penalty minutes per game, the least in the league. Steven Fogarty leads the team averaging 0.9.

The Penguins are 28-13-3 in division play. Pittsburgh has scored 147 goals and is fourth in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game. Jake Guentzel leads the team with 20.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasmus Asplund leads the Sabres with a plus-six in 16 games this season. Casey Mittelstadt has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins with 50 points, scoring 17 goals and adding 33 assists. Kris Letang has nine assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, five assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Riley Sheahan: day to day (upper body), Carter Hutton: out (lower body), Jake McCabe: out (knee), Will Borgen: out (forearm), Jack Eichel: out for season (neck), Linus Ullmark: out (lower body).

Penguins: Frederick Gaudreau: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.