Curry leads Golden State against Philadelphia after 47-point game

Sports
Golden State Warriors (28-29, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (39-17, first in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State visits the Philadelphia 76ers after Stephen Curry scored 47 points in the Warriors’ 119-114 loss to the Celtics.

The 76ers are 22-5 on their home court. Philadelphia is the best team in the Eastern Conference with 15.5 fast break points led by Ben Simmons averaging 3.3.

The Warriors are 11-19 on the road. Golden State ranks ninth in the Western Conference allowing just 113.6 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The 76ers won 108-98 in the last meeting on March 23. Tobias Harris led Philadelphia with 25 points, and Kelly Oubre Jr. led Golden State with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Embiid is averaging 30 points and 11.1 rebounds for the 76ers. Furkan Korkmaz is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers and 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Draymond Green leads the Warriors with 6.6 rebounds and averages 6.6 points. Curry is averaging 6.2 made 3-pointers and scoring 35.9 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 109 points, 43.1 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.2 points on 46.4% shooting.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 114.7 points, 42.1 rebounds, 27 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points on 47.5% shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: George Hill: out (thumb), Dwight Howard: day to day (knee), Tobias Harris: day to day (knee).

Warriors: James Wiseman: out for season (knee), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (wrist), Eric Paschall: out (hip), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

