Columbus faces Florida, looks to end road skid

Columbus Blue Jackets (15-22-9, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (28-12-5, second in the Central Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -180, Blue Jackets +146; over/under is 0

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus visits Florida looking to stop its five-game road skid.

The Panthers are 28-12-5 in division games. Florida leads the league shooting 34.0 shots per game while averaging 3.2 goals.

The Blue Jackets are 15-22-9 against Central Division opponents. Columbus has scored 14 power-play goals, converting on 13.7% of chances.

In their last meeting on April 4, Florida won 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksander Barkov has 45 total points for the Panthers, 18 goals and 27 assists. Carter Verhaeghe has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Jack Roslovic leads the Blue Jackets with 20 total assists and has 29 points. Max Domi has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Noah Juulsen: out (undisclosed), Carter Verhaeghe: day to day (upper body).

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.