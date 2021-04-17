Saturday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press26

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bartlett 48, Bensenville (Fenton) 18

Biggsville West Central 60, Cuba 16

Chatham Glenwood 42, Springfield 35

Chicago (Clark) def. Orr, forfeit

Crete-Monee 67, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 0

Jacksonville Routt 21, Beardstown 0

Lindblom 22, Bowen 6

Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 58, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 20

Niles Notre Dame 10, Nazareth 0

Rockford Christian 54, West Carroll 18

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 42, Hamilton County 0

Thornton Fractional South 25, Thornton Fractional North 0

Von Steuben 47, Schurz 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Huff’s late TD to Bachelder sends Presbyterian past Drake

Associated Press

Cink sets another scoring mark, keeps lead at RBC Heritage

Associated Press

Patient Norwich back in the Premier League after brutal exit

Associated Press