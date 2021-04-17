Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bartlett 48, Bensenville (Fenton) 18
Biggsville West Central 60, Cuba 16
Chatham Glenwood 42, Springfield 35
Chicago (Clark) def. Orr, forfeit
Crete-Monee 67, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 0
Jacksonville Routt 21, Beardstown 0
Lindblom 22, Bowen 6
Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 58, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 20
Niles Notre Dame 10, Nazareth 0
Rockford Christian 54, West Carroll 18
Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 42, Hamilton County 0
Thornton Fractional South 25, Thornton Fractional North 0
Von Steuben 47, Schurz 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
