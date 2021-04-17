Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bartlett 48, Bensenville (Fenton) 18

Biggsville West Central 60, Cuba 16

Chatham Glenwood 42, Springfield 35

Chicago (Clark) def. Orr, forfeit

Crete-Monee 67, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 0

Jacksonville Routt 21, Beardstown 0

Lindblom 22, Bowen 6

Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 58, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 20

Niles Notre Dame 10, Nazareth 0

Rockford Christian 54, West Carroll 18

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 42, Hamilton County 0

Thornton Fractional South 25, Thornton Fractional North 0

Von Steuben 47, Schurz 0

