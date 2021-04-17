Local golf enthusiasts get to enjoy always exciting golf show

ZANESVILLE – The show was put on by the Zanesville District Golf Association. Those in attendance got to raise funds for local youth who will soon be attending college.

Patrons purchased a raffle ticket to attend with a chance to win a new set of golf clubs near an $800 value among other prizes. The show was a bit different this year because it was at the Zanesville Country Club instead of its traditional spot, Eagle Sticks Golf Club.

“We’re going to get some different people to show up and participate and we already have. Our pre-event ticket sales were really good so we can see up to 250 people play through here,” Zanesville County Club’s Mike Durant said.

The focal point for the ZDGA on Saturday was to raise money for deserving amateur junior golfers.

“This helps us raise money for our junior scholarship program. We give about $8,500 worth of scholarships each year to three guys (and) three girls and we’ve given out over $90,000 through the years in scholarships so that’s what we do; it helps out our junior program. The games that we run, the locker draw, and the spin wheel that you hear down there, the long drive contest on the drive range; the closest to the pin, the silent auction over here, all raise money for those scholarships.” Durant said.

The event also practiced safe COVID procedures like properly distancing tables in the gathering room as well as requiring masks to be worn.