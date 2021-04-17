Fire draw 2-2 with Revolution in return to Soldier Field

CHICAGO (AP) — Robert Berić had a goal and an assist, and the Chicago Fire tied the New England Revolution 2-2 in the season opener for both teams on Saturday night.

It was the Fire’s first time playing at Soldier Field in more than 15 years.

Berić opened the scoring in the fifth minute. Luka Stojanovic sent a diagonal pass ahead to Boris Sekulic who squared it to Berić. Six minutes later, Berić fed it back across to Luka Stojanovic, who punched it home to give the Fire a 2-0 lead.

The Revs cut the deficit to 2-1 in the 14th minute when Adam Buksa headed in Carles Gil’s corner, and tied it on Gustavo Bou’s finish off a Tajon Buchanan pass in the 27th minute.

The Fire’s Przemyslaw Frankowski earned a free kick from just outside the box in the second minute of second-half stoppage time, but Gastón Giménez’s attempt to go direct over the wall lacked the pace to get past goalkeeper Matt Turner. The Revs’ DeJuan Jones was shown a red card for the foul.

