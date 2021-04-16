Zanesville High School awarded Purple Star for its Military Support

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Zanesville High School was presented the Purple Star Award for the school’s major commitment to students and families connected to the nation’s military.

31 schools in the state received the award. Two of the 31 schools were from the Southeast Region. In order to be awarded the Purple Star, schools must show how they support military families. 

“We also do things like have parades, or we participate in parades, we have military appreciation nights at basketball games and football games, and we had a Veterans Day assembly, honoring the Veterans of the community,” Senior Army Instructor of JROTC James Delbrugge.

MAJ Delbrugge served over 20 years in the Army. He works alongside 1SG Cory Fahnestock who also served in the Army.

Another way to be eligible for the award is to have a JROTC program, which Zanesville High School has had since 2019.

“All the sacrifices and all the things people in the military do for our country, do for our communities, you know do for our kids just in general. So anytime we can honor people that have been in the military or currently serving in the military, is something we want to do, to help show that appreciation,” ZHS Principal Chad Grandstaff said.

In the future, ZHS plans to have a HD digital display monitor to honor all those from Muskingum County who have lost their lives in combat. 

