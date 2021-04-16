Yanks’ Nelson, Rays’ Wacha to start series opener

NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Nelson will start for the New York Yankees in Friday night’s series opener against the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays and Michael Wacha.

Nelson figures to be used as an opener. He will be making his first start and three relief appearances this season. He has a 9.00 ERA in four innings.

New York recalled 25-year-old Michael King from its alternate training site. The 25-year-old right-hander allowed one hit over six scoreless innings during a 99-pitch relief appearance against Toronto in a 3-1 loss on April 4, then was optioned to the alternate training site.

King was 1-2 with a 7.76 ERA in four starts and relief appearances during last year’s pandemic-shortened season.

Left-hander Jordan Montgomery (1-0) starts for the Yankees on Saturday and ace Gerrit Cole (2-0) on Sunday.

