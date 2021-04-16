Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press19
MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -113 at CHICAGO -105
at PHILADELPHIA -146 St. Louis +127
at WASHINGTON -197 Arizona +168
San Francisco -133 at MIAMI +115
at MILWAUKEE -149 Pittsburgh +131
N.Y. Mets -297 at COLORADO +246
L.A. Dodgers -149 at SAN DIEGO +129
American League
at N.Y. YANKEES -156 Tampa Bay +140
at BOSTON -116 Chicago +100
at TEXAS -127 Baltimore +109
Toronto -116 at KANSAS CITY -101
at L.A. ANGELS -135 Minnesota +117
at OAKLAND -192 Detroit +163
Houston -115 at SEATTLE -103
Interleague
at CINCINNATI -121 Cleveland +104
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at UTAH (234) Indiana
at DETROIT 3 (216½) Oklahoma City
New Orleans (240) at WASHINGTON
at PHILADELPHIA 3 (220½) LA Clippers
at TORONTO (213½) Orlando
at BROOKLYN 12½ (222½) Charlotte
Memphis 4 (220½) at CHICAGO
Miami (221) at MINNESOTA
Denver (226½) at HOUSTON
Portland (233) at SAN ANTONIO
at DALLAS (210½) New York
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MONTREAL -136 Calgary +115
at BOSTON -122 NY Islanders +102
at MINNESOTA -182 San Jose +156
at COLORADO -307 Los Angeles +247
Vegas -246 at ANAHEIM +204

