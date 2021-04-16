Phillies look to end 3-game losing streak

St. Louis Cardinals (6-6) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (6-6)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: TBD Phillies: Zach Eflin (0-0, 3.46 ERA, .92 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -143, Cardinals +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies enter the game as losers of their last three games.

The Phillies finished 19-13 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia averaged 8.3 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 82 total home runs last season.

The Cardinals finished 16-15 in road games in 2020. St. Louis pitchers had an ERA of 3.90 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.23.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique).

Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Kwang Hyun Kim: (back), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Tyler O’Neill: (right groin), Harrison Bader: (right forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.