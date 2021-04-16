One Injured in Maple Ave. Accident

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle crash on Maple Avenue near Grove Road.

It took place around 3:30pm Thursday. Officials said 68-year-old Daniel Pottmeyer, of Nashport, was driving south on Maple Avenue as 29-year-old Audrey Fields, of Zanesville, was attempting to make a left turn from a private drive.

The patrol said Fields failed to yield and was struck by Pottmeyer. Fields was transported to Genesis Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was cited for failure to yield.

