New Fire Chief is Sworn In

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Russell Taylor was sworn in today as the South Zanesville Fire Departments Fire Chief.

This is the first time in department history that a volunteer has become a full time paid member. For the last six years, Taylor served as a part time paid volunteer.

“It was an amazing journey that I’ve gone through now to become the first fire chief in South Zanesville. It’s going to be a journey that’s going to last for a long time, hopefully,” Fire Chief Russell Taylor said.

South Zanesville Mayor Barb Llyod swore in Taylor at the South Zanesville Municipal building. She said having him around more often will be a great asset to the community.

“It was just a no-brainer to bring him on. He’s quite the educator, the mentor to our new people and he runs a tight ship and we’re real proud of him,” Taylor said.

Taylor said he would like to thank everyone for the support, but especially the mayor, council, his wife, and his fire guys and fire ladies for making it possible.