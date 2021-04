The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office announced a road closure for next week.

The said Kopchak Rd will be closed between West Pike (SR 40) and Ridge Rd beginning on Monday, April 19, 2021 through Friday, April 23, 2021.

The closure will occur daily from 8:30am – 2:30pm. Crews will be replacing culverts under the roadway.

Please plan you routes accordingly and allow more time to reach your destination.