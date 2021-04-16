Muskingum Co. Most Wanted

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s have added three individuals to its most wanted list.

Dallas Rocky Johnson

The first is Dallas Rocky Johnson. The 41-year-old is wanted on a felony indictment for drug charges. He’s 5’8, weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Kenneth Ray Johnson

Kenneth Ray Johnson is wanted for a failing to appear on bond for escaped charges and failing to abide by conditions of bond.

He has tattoos on his chest, arms and right shoulder. He has a pierced left ear.

He’s described as being 6’3 and weighing 185 with black hair and brown eyes.

Mitchell Coleman

The final most wanted suspect is 32-year-old Mitchell Coleman.

He is wanted for a felony indictment of tampering with evidence, trafficking, possession of cocaine and failure to appear for a pre-trial.

He has tattoos on his neck and right elbow. He’s described as being 6’0, weighing 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Should you know the whereabouts of any of these individuals or have information that might lead to their arrest, please contact your local Law Enforcement agency or the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at 740-452-3637, extension 1. You may provide information anonymously.