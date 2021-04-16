Genesis Healthcare Patients can View More Information through MyChart

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Patients who use the electronic medical record system, MyChart, can now see additional information and documents from their providers.

MyChart allows patients to stay informed with their medical care and conditions. At the end of March, the 21st Century Cures Act went into effect.

“As soon as a doctor or nurse practitioner or PA writes a note, either a progress note or a discharge summary or an opt note, when they sign that, that note becomes visible to the patient in MyChart,” Chief Medical Affairs Officer Daniel Scheerer said.

This mandate also allows patients to access most of their lab and X-ray reports without delays.

“There was a lot of fear that patients would be confused by what they are reading in their notes… Most research says that 95 percent of people say they understand their notes, even if they don’t understand every word,” Scheerer said.

Users on MyChart can also manage their family’s records by proxy. patients can sign up for MyChart on the Genesis Healthcare System website.