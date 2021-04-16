PREP FOOTBALL=

ALAH 34, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 0

Amundsen 56, Steinmetz 0

Anna-Jonesboro 28, Murphysboro/Elverado 27

Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 22, Aledo (Mercer County) 14

Antioch 50, Grant 14

Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 32, Elmwood-Brimfield 30

Auburn 38, Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 17

Barrington 37, Hoffman Estates 14

Batavia 49, Glenbard North 7

Belleville West 34, Alton 16

Bethalto Civic Memorial def. Granite City, forfeit

Bismarck-Henning 34, Fithian Oakwood 8

Bolingbrook 34, Lemont 7

Breese Central 41, Alton Marquette 7

Brother Rice 40, Carmel 7

Burlington Central 13, Dundee-Crown 6

Cahokia 52, Mount Vernon 0

Cambridge-Ridgewood Coop 44, Mid-County Coop 14

Camp Point Central 42, Mendon Unity 7

Carbondale 37, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 6

Carlyle 21, Madison 2

Carterville 46, Bayless, Mo. 15

Cary-Grove 42, Crystal Lake Central 14

Chicago Academy 26, Foreman 12

Chicago Christian 41, Aurora Central Catholic 14

Chicago Mt. Carmel 38, St. Viator 8

Clifton Central 43, Momence 0

Clinton 26, Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 6

Coal City 14, Reed-Custer 12

Columbia 49, East Alton-Wood River 14

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 46, Blue Ridge 6

Decatur St. Teresa 49, Warrensburg-Latham 0

Deerfield 38, Niles North 14

Downers South 28, Leyden 14

Dunlap 42, Bartonville (Limestone) 14

East Moline United 50, Galesburg 36

East St. Louis 56, Belleville East 12

Effingham 35, Mt. Zion 20

Eldorado 56, Edwards County 18

Elgin 21, West Chicago 20

Evanston Township 37, Glenbrook South 14

Fairbury Prairie Central 47, Pontiac 6

Fairfield 23, Harrisburg 13

Farmington 49, Kewanee 20

Fenwick 43, Leo 0

Freeburg 41, Salem 15

Fremd 7, Conant 0

Fulton 49, Monmouth-Roseville 6

Geneseo 23, Rock Island 15

Glenbard South 33, Larkin 20

Glenbrook North 41, Niles West 6

Grayslake Central 33, Lakes Community 8

Grayslake North 45, North Chicago 28

Gurnee Warren 48, Mundelein 0

Hersey 49, Elk Grove 21

Hillcrest 62, Bremen 6

Hinsdale Central 28, Glenbard West 7

Hinsdale South 44, Addison Trail 26

Huntley 48, Hampshire 18

Illini West (Carthage) 32, Warsaw West Hancock 0

Jacksonville 54, Springfield Southeast 8

Johnston City 12, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 6

Joliet Catholic 61, DePaul College Prep 6

Kaneland 44, Ottawa 14

Kankakee 76, Harvey Thornton 0

Knoxville 26, Orangeville 6

LaSalle-Peru 20, Morris 19

Lake Forest 28, Stevenson 0

Lake Zurich 49, Waukegan 0

Lawrenceville 45, Oblong 6

Lena-Winslow 14, Galena 7

Libertyville 28, Zion Benton 19

Lincoln Way Central 42, Stagg 0

Lincoln Way West 24, Bradley-Bourbonnais 23

Lincoln-Way East 34, Sandburg 0

Lisle 44, Streator 25

Loyola 30, Phillips 0

Lyons 22, Downers North 3

Maine South 14, New Trier 9

Manteno 25, Herscher 20

Marengo 40, Woodstock Marian 19

Marion 42, Centralia 24

Marist 48, St. Patrick 13

McHenry 48, Crystal Lake South 37

Milledgeville 50, Amboy 14

Monticello 42, Stanford Olympia 12

Montini 28, De La Salle 27

Morrison 38, Erie/Prophetstown 6

Morton 49, East Peoria 7

Moweaqua Central A&M 59, Shelbyville 38

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 8, Concord (Triopia) 0

Naperville Central 42, Metea Valley 7

Naperville Neuqua Valley 28, DeKalb 21

New Berlin 40, Pleasant Plains 27

Newton 50, Marshall 22

Nokomis 52, Dupo 14

North-Mac 21, Athens 18

Oak Lawn Richards 27, Evergreen Park 21

Oswego 17, Yorkville 6

Ottawa Marquette 48, Monmouth United 6

Palatine 44, Schaumburg 0

Pana 42, Hillsboro 0

Paris 41, Flora 8

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14, Watseka (coop) 12

Peoria (H.S.) 40, Normal West 33

Peoria Notre Dame 42, Danville 7

Piasa Southwestern 35, Roxana 28

Plainfield North 17, Oswego East 10

Princeton 28, Sterling Newman 14

Princeville 51, Stark County 16

Prospect 56, Buffalo Grove 33

Providence 33, St. Laurence 7

Quincy Notre Dame 23, Normal Community 5

Red Bud 32, Trenton Wesclin 14

Rich Township 30, Thornridge 18

Richmond-Burton 46, Johnsburg 0

River Ridge 38, Polo 6

Riverton 71, Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 43

Robinson 40, Olney (Richland County) 0

Rochester 70, Decatur MacArthur 39

Rockford East 52, Freeport 7

Rockridge 56, Hall 31

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 56, Springfield Lanphier 0

Seneca 32, Dwight 6

Shepard 48, Oak Lawn Community 8

Sherrard 13, Orion 7

St. Francis 68, Elmwood Park 12

St. Ignatius 14, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 6

St. Joseph-Ogden 22, Bloomington Central Catholic 3

St. Rita 34, Lisle (Benet Academy) 20

Staunton 28, Gillespie 21

Sterling 36, Moline 34

Stockton 40, East Dubuque 6

Streamwood 64, Aurora (East) 0

Sycamore 33, Rochelle 7

Taft 35, Westinghouse 6

Tolono Unity 25, Mahomet-Seymour 19

Triad 35, Highland, Mo. 29, 2OT

Tuscola 48, Macon Meridian 12

Vandalia 20, Greenville 0

Vernon Hills 63, Maine East 6

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 41, Tri-County 19

Washington 46, Canton 14

Wauconda 45, Round Lake 14

Wheaton Academy 30, Riverside-Brookfield 20

Wheaton North 34, Geneva 0

Wheaton Warrenville South 49, St. Charles East 7

Willowbrook 49, Morton 19

Wilmington 24, Peotone 0

York 18, Oak Park River Forest 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Blue Island Eisenhower vs. Reavis, ppd.

Bolingbrook vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, ccd.

IC Catholic vs. Kankakee (McNamara), ccd.

Illinois Valley Central vs. Rantoul, ccd.

Maine West vs. Highland Park, ccd.

Marengo vs. Woodstock North, ccd.

Marmion vs. Hope Academy, ccd.

Pekin vs. Bloomington, ccd.

Plainfield East vs. Romeoville, ccd.

Plainfield South vs. Joliet West, ccd.

Prairie Ridge vs. Algonquin (Jacobs), ccd.

Sandwich vs. Plano, ccd.

Tinley Park vs. Lemont, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/