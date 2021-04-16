PREP FOOTBALL=
Amundsen 56, Steinmetz 0
Batavia 49, Glenbard North 7
Chicago Academy 26, Foreman 12
Coal City 14, Reed-Custer 12
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 46, Blue Ridge 6
Decatur St. Teresa 49, Warrensburg-Latham 0
Downers South 28, Leyden 14
Huntley 48, Hampshire 18
Kaneland 44, Ottawa 14
Knoxville 26, Orangeville 6
LaSalle-Peru 20, Morris 19
Lake Zurich 49, Waukegan 0
Lincoln-Way East 34, Sandburg 0
Lisle 44, Streator 25
Loyola 30, Phillips 0
Manteno 25, Herscher 20
Marist 48, St. Patrick 13
Morton 49, East Peoria 15
Plainfield North 17, Oswego East 10
Richmond-Burton 46, Johnsburg 0
Sherrard 13, Orion 7
Sycamore 33, Rochelle 7
Washington 46, Canton 14
Wheaton North 34, Geneva 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bolingbrook vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, ccd.
IC Catholic vs. Kankakee (McNamara), ccd.
Illinois Valley Central vs. Rantoul, ccd.
Maine West vs. Highland Park, ccd.
Marengo vs. Woodstock North, ccd.
Marmion vs. Hope Academy, ccd.
Pekin vs. Bloomington, ccd.
Plainfield East vs. Romeoville, ccd.
Plainfield South vs. Joliet West, ccd.
Prairie Ridge vs. Algonquin (Jacobs), ccd.
Sandwich vs. Plano, ccd.
Tinley Park vs. Lemont, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/