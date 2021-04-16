MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Max has been named the Animal Shelter Society’s Pet of the Week.

Max is a Boxer and estimated to be around 8 months old. Max and his sister were brought to the shelter last month, and while his sister has found her forever home, Max is looking for his.

“He’s still very much a puppy. He would like to have some room, but he’s good on the leash. He’s very loving. He loves kids that have come in. We’ve been out walking. He doesn’t have a problem with any other dogs or cats, so he would just be a great addition to the home,” General Manager April Cohagen-Gibson said.

Max would be a perfect fit for any family, but especially one with kids. He enjoys playing and being active.

“Max’s personality is exactly what you’re seeing right now. He’s a very loving dog, even though he is a puppy. His personality is, he wants to be with you, he wants to be up close with you. He likes to get in your space, but not invade you, so to speak,” Cohagen-Gibson said.

Adoption applications are available on the Animal Shelters website at www.animalsheltersociety.org. Limited tickets for Yappy Hour are still available at the shelter. The Muskingum Iron and Metal have partnered with the Animal Shelter for Earth Day on April 22. When you drop off your aluminum cans at Muskingum Iron, you have the opportunity to donate your proceeds towards the Animal Shelter Society.



