FRIDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the morning and early afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 55°. Breezy, with northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, increasing to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 37°. Breezy, with northwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the late morning and early afternoon, and then isolated rain showers possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 60°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers possible during the early evening, and then a stray rain shower possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 38°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

SUNDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the morning, and then isolated rain showers possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 61°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming west at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 64°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 42°.

TUESDAY: Rain showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 68°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Rain showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 38°.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 36°.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 60°.

On the latest weather map, a large upper level is positioned over London, ON. Meanwhile, at the surface, a small surface trough of low pressure is moving through Ohio. In addition, thick clouds have been present across much of the state this afternoon, with current cloud base heights at KZZV around 4,900 feet. Temperatures in our region have struggled to get into the upper-40s for most places, whilst isolated rain showers have been present across the far northeastern section of our region.

As we head through the evening hours, I am expecting that isolated rain showers will remain a possibility, especially northeast of Zanesville. Some of these rain showers may contain some brief periods of light sleet, but I am not expecting any accumulation from that. The rain shower activity will likely begin to taper down a little bit by late evening and overnight hours, however a stray rain shower will remain a possibility as precipitation may still be on-going across Northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania. I am expecting that the mostly cloudy skies in our region will give way to partly cloudy skies during the overnight – although places like New Philadelphia, OH may try to hold on to the mostly cloudy skies throughout the night. This, combined with a still steady west wind at around 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, may keep temperatures from dropping as quickly as they could for some of our northern counties. Nonetheless, I am expecting that overnight lows around our region will likely end up around 35° – 39°.

Clouds will quickly be on the increase as we head towards sunrise on Friday Morning. However, as we head through the day on Friday, I am not expecting there to be as many rain showers in our region, however a lone rain shower or two could be still be possible through the early afternoon hours. Otherwise, given the cloud cover and the still somewhat close presence of the upper level by this point, I am expecting that high temperatures in our region will likely be around 53° – 57°. It may also be breezy as well, with northwest winds gusting upwards of 30 mph during the late morning and afternoon hours.

As we head into Friday Night, a weakening upper level ridge will quickly move into our region. I am expecting that this will allow for mostly clear skies in our region during the late evening and overnight hours. The winds may also calm down, and this could help the temperatures drop down to around 35° – 39° across the region, with places like Cambridge, OH and Lancaster, OH perhaps going a degree or so lower. Uncertainty, however, does still remain about the possibility for “partly cloudy” skies during the overnight hours. For now, I am keeping things at mostly clear, but some trapped moisture, and slightly warmer aloft in the lower levels, will likely keep a few clouds around, but if these quantities of moisture and temperature increase a little bit, then some low level clouds may try to develop during the late night hours. This will have to be watched as it could make a noticeable difference in the overall temperatures for Friday Night.

Nonetheless, the upper level ridge will begin to move out of our region as we head into Saturday Morning. An approaching weak upper level trough will move through our region on Saturday Evening. At the surface, a surface trough of low pressure will extend northwards into the Ohio River Valley from an area of low pressure moving along the Gulf Coast. This may try to give us some isolated rain showers late Saturday Afternoon and possibility into the evening as well. Mostly cloudy skies will likely accompany these rain showers, but the clouds may end up being mainly mid-level clouds. For this reason, I am allowing for a larger fluctuation in daytime temperatures on Saturday, with highs around 58° – 62°. The trough will then clear out and this will likely allow for most of the rain showers to move out as well. However, a stray rain shower will remain possible on Saturday Night as another upper level trough with a closed low begins to move towards our region.

As we head into Sunday, isolated rain showers will be possible, especially during the afternoon hours. Mostly cloudy skies will likely be around as we head into Sunday as well. As with Saturday, I am expecting that these clouds will generally be mid-level clouds, so I am giving the temperature a little bit more room to meander with highs around 59° – 63° likely.

As we head into Monday, an upper level ridge will quickly move into our region ahead of our next low pressure system. Monday will likely be fairly quiet with a lone rain shower possible as a result of the approaching low pressure system. This low pressure – L1 – will likely push a cold front through the area late Tuesday. Ahead of the front, slightly above average temperatures will be likely, before returning to slightly below average temperatures as we head into Tuesday Night and into the day on Wednesday and Thursday.

