Three Car Accident On Maysville Pike

SOUITH ZANESVILLE, Ohio- An accident involving three cars occurred today at 4:25 pm on U.S. 22.

A car attempting to make a left turn onto Thompson Run Road was struck by two other cars in a rear collision. All three vehicles sustained damage. One driver was transported to Genesis Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They was also charged with failure to maintain clear distance and distracted driving.

State highway patrol troopers were among the first responders. The crash is still under investigation.