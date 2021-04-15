NFL reprises Draft-a-Thon to raise money for pandemic relief

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL is bringing back the Draft-a-Thon that raised money last year for charities dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The league announced Thursday that this year’s three-day fundraiser coinciding with the NFL draft April 29-May 1 and hosted by NFL Network’s Kay Adams will raise money and awareness for pandemic recovery efforts.

The fundraiser will focus on four national nonprofit organizations that are supporting underserved communities in the following areas: health disparities ( CDC Foundation ), bridging the digital divide ( The Education Trust ), food insecurity ( Feeding America ) and mental health ( Mental Health America ).

“It’s imperative to help those in need as we navigate toward recovery from the pandemic,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Through Draft-a-Thon, the NFL Draft will serve as a platform to create action and change.”

Like last year, the Draft-a-Thon will be featured across the live draft coverage on ESPN and NFL Network.

Draft-a-Thon LIVE will stream across NFL social and digital platforms including Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, Reddit, and nfl.com/DraftaThon.

Last year’s draft was the most-watched ever, with 55 million viewers and the Draft-a-Thon raised $6.6 million to contribute to COVID-19 relief. Overall, the NFL contributed more than $100 million last year for pandemic relief.

