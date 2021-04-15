Former Area Principal Faces New Charges

Local News Stories
George Hiotis38

A former Muskingum County Principal appeared in court to face new charges. 

Former Maysville High School principal, 49-year-old Hank Jackoby pleaded not guilty in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court Wednesday to three counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity oriented material or performance. 

The charges are the result of a separate case in which Jackoby is charged with tampering with evidence related to sexual assault. 

Jackoby has pleaded not guilty in the case too.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
George Hiotis
George Hiotis

Related Posts

Philo baseball sprints out to second straight win over West M

Chase Fisher

Clayton makes it official with OU

Chase Fisher

Command Center reports Muskingum County’s 125th COVID-19 related death

Carolyn Fleegle