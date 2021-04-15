Former Area Principal Faces New Charges

A former Muskingum County Principal appeared in court to face new charges.

Former Maysville High School principal, 49-year-old Hank Jackoby pleaded not guilty in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court Wednesday to three counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity oriented material or performance.

The charges are the result of a separate case in which Jackoby is charged with tampering with evidence related to sexual assault.

Jackoby has pleaded not guilty in the case too.