Eastern Conference leader Philadelphia and Los Angeles meet

Los Angeles Clippers (39-18, third in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (38-17, first in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers face the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 76ers are 21-5 in home games. Philadelphia has a 19-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Clippers are 17-10 on the road. Los Angeles is 22-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Clippers defeated the 76ers 122-112 in their last matchup on March 27. Kawhi Leonard led LA with 28 points, and Tobias Harris paced Philadelphia scoring 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Simmons leads the 76ers with 7.1 assists and scores 14.9 points per game. Harris is averaging 17.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Reggie Jackson is averaging 10.3 points and 2.8 rebounds for the Clippers. Ivica Zubac is averaging 8.2 rebounds and 10.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 109.6 points, 42.3 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points on 47.2% shooting.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 115.2 points, 44.2 rebounds, 25 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106 points on 45.6% shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: George Hill: out (thumb), Dwight Howard: out (knee).

Clippers: Serge Ibaka: out (back), Marcus Morris: out (rest), Patrick Beverley: out (hand), Paul George: out (rest), Kawhi Leonard: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.