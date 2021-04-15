Carnes Charged with Possession of Drugs

A Cambridge resident faces a charge of aggravated possession of drugs.

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office said the charge against 31-year-old Justin Carnes stems from a traffic stop conducted by deputies on April 12.

Authorities said Carnes was found in possession of approximately five ounces of suspected Methamphetamine.

Officials said Carnes is well known to law enforcement and has a previous conviction of trafficking in heroin in 2019, when he reportedly sold heroin to an undercover agent with the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force during the birth of his child.