Board of Elections to hold another Petition Workshop

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County Board of Elections held its first petition training meeting and are seeking attendees for the next opportunity.

Candidates interested in running for school board, township trustees, and elected officials within the villages are welcomed to attend and learn how to complete a candidate petition. Around eight to ten people came to the first training.

“There were a lot of questions, so I think that will help as far as getting all the details right with the petition. There’s a lot involved detail wise to make sure everything is correct. There’s all kinds of regulations that have to be followed in order for a petition to be valid,” Election Specialist Cheryl West said.

The next workshop is on April 20 at 6:30 p.m. and lasts about an hour. You’ll be handed a petition packet at the back entrance of the Board of Elections office.

“If you have questions, there will be people here to answer questions from the board office, so be prepared with your list of questions. This is an opportunity for people that are new to the process and also people that have done it before but may have some other questions or may have missed some things in the past,” West said.

If you are interested you can call the Board of Elections to reserve a spot at 740-455-7120.