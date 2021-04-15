Updated on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT

THURSDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the morning, and then widely scattered rain showers possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 55°. Breezy, with northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, increasing to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Widely scattered rain showers possible during the early evening, and then a stray rain shower possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 38°. Breezy, with northwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, diminishing to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the morning and early afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 57°. Breezy, with northwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early morning, increasing to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 36°. Breezy, with northwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, diminishing to 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the early afternoon, and then isolated rain showers possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 61°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 38°.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 62°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 62°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 42°.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 68°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40°.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure – L4A – was located just north of Lake Huron with a minimum central pressure of 1013 mb. A cold front extends southwards from the center of L4A into western and central Ohio. Meanwhile, rain showers have been ongoing across eastern Kentucky and West Virginia as a new area of low pressure – L5 – begins to develop in Virginia. This had lead to some blow over clouds in parts of our region, mainly south of I-70. Additionally, afternoon cumulus clouds are present across much of northern Ohio. Temperatures managed to rise into the mid-60s this afternoon for most of our region, but temperatures further to the south where the rain is managed to reach the mid-50s.

As we head into this evening, I am expecting that partly cloudy skies will continue, and even into the overnight hours as well. The winds will gradually become northwesterly early this evening, and this will likely help to get our temperatures down to around 36° – 40° for most areas. Meanwhile, a stray rain shower will be possible in our region, especially during the evening hours.

The upper level low associated with the entire L4 system will begin to move down into the central Great Lakes Region during Thursday Morning, and then southeastwards into Pennsylvania during the afternoon. Thus, widely scattered rain showers will be possible in our region during the afternoon hours. As well, mostly cloudy skies are likely to return as we head into the late morning and afternoon hours. For now, I am expecting that there may be a few breaks in the clouds during the afternoon, and this may be enough to get our temperatures upwards of 53° – 57°. However, if the clouds remain as overcast, and if there happens to be a few more rain showers, then temperatures may struggle to reach much past 50° during the afternoon. Also, I am expecting a northwesterly wind to gust upwards of 30 mph during the afternoon.

As the sun begins to set, a lot of the activity is likely to taper down, but a stray rain shower will still be possible. As well, the mostly cloudy skies will likely give way to partly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight hours. With the winds also tapering down a little bit on Thursday Evening, I am expecting that overnight low temperatures in our region may very well be able to drop down to around 36° – 40°, however if the clouds do stick around, then it may not get that low.

A stray rain shower will remain possible in our region as the upper level low continues to move eastwards on Friday Morning. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies are likely across the state as we head into the late morning and afternoon hours. However, given that I am not expecting much in the way of precipitation with these clouds, I am expecting that the high temperature may end up around 55° – 59°. Breezy conditions are likely during the late morning and afternoon with northwest winds gusting upwards of 30 mph.

A weak upper level ridge will briefly pass over our region on Friday Night, and this may allow for mostly clear skies on Friday Night with northwest winds around 5-15 mph. For this reason, I am expecting that overnight low temperatures on Friday Night may very well reach down to around 34° – 38°.

The upper level ridge will start to be eroded away by an approaching upper level trough associated with a closed upper level low moving into Illinois on Saturday. Further to the south, a surface area of low pressure is likely to develop down around the Gulf Coast, and a connecting surface trough may meet up with a weak area of low pressure at the surface moving through the Ohio River Valley. Thus, isolated rain showers will be possible during the late afternoon on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies being likely as well.

Additional rain showers will remain possible in our region as we head into the day on Sunday. Otherwise; our next system will begin to approach our region as we head into next work week.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: N/A

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com