White Sox LHP Rodón throwing perfect game thru 6 vs Indians

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón has a perfect game after six innings against the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday.

Working quickly in short sleeves with the top of his jersey partially unbuttoned on a cool night in Chicago, Rodón has thrown 47 of his 75 pitches for strikes. The crowd of 7,148 cheered loudly when Yu Chang looked at a called third strike for Rodón’s third strikeout, ending the sixth.

The gametime temperature was 45 degrees, and most of the other players had on long sleeves. Chicago had an 8-0 lead heading into the sixth.

Rodón has been hampered by injuries in recent years, but he won a spot in the rotation during spring training and pitched five scoreless innings in a 6-0 win at Seattle in his first start of the season.

He was supposed to pitch on Monday against Cleveland, but he was scratched because of an upset stomach.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports