COSHOCTON CO. , Ohio—The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one vehicle accident.

It happened Wednesday on State Route 79 South of Mohawk Village.

Authorities said 46-year-old Warren A. Wilkie of Warsaw was driving on State Route 79 when he went off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert and a barn.

Wilkie was transported by EMS to Coshocton Regional Medical Center for injuries he sustained from the accident.