Panel: Officers should be disciplined for deadly car chase

CLEVELAND (AP) — A civilian police review board has recommended that two Cleveland officers and two supervisors be disciplined for their roles in a stolen car chase last year that ended when the vehicle struck and killed a 13-year-old pedestrian.

The Dec. 20 chase began when two 15-year-old boys carjacked a woman at gunpoint in a store parking lot in Cleveland, authorities have said. An off-duty Cleveland police officer witnessed the carjacking and followed the teens onto a highway before a police supervisor took up the pursuit.

The stolen vehicle eventually struck Tamia Chappman, who was on a sidewalk and walking to the library after school to meet her siblings.

The Civilian Police Review Board and the city’s Professional Standards Office held a four-hour videoconference hearing Tuesday and recommended various charges against each officer. Cleveland police Chief Calvin Williams and Public Safety Director Karrie Howard will now determine whether to accept the recommendations, though it’s not clear when that decision may be made.