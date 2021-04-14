Major League Baseball Leaders

Sports
Associated Press11

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .485; Buxton, Minnesota, .469; Cruz, Minnesota, .444; Mullins, Baltimore, .442; Martinez, Boston, .425; Gurriel, Houston, .410; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .390; Merrifield, Kansas City, .389; Trout, Los Angeles, .368; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .364.

RUNS_Canha, Oakland, 13; Altuve, Houston, 11; Bichette, Toronto, 11; Eaton, Chicago, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10; Cruz, Minnesota, 9; France, Seattle, 9; Lowrie, Oakland, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Verdugo, Boston, 9.

RBI_Martinez, Boston, 16; N.Lowe, Texas, 14; Franco, Baltimore, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; Devers, Boston, 11; Lowrie, Oakland, 11; Tucker, Houston, 11; 7 tied at 10.

HITS_Mullins, Baltimore, 19; Martinez, Boston, 17; Bichette, Toronto, 16; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Gurriel, Houston, 16; Mercedes, Chicago, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 16; Buxton, Minnesota, 15; Altuve, Houston, 14; Haniger, Seattle, 14; Lowrie, Oakland, 14; Merrifield, Kansas City, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 14.

DOUBLES_Martinez, Boston, 7; Mullins, Baltimore, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 5; 11 tied at 4.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; 13 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Ramos, Detroit, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Martinez, Boston, 5; Baddoo, Detroit, 4; Cruz, Minnesota, 4; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 4; Trout, Los Angeles, 4; Judge, New York, 4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4; Tucker, Houston, 4; Bichette, Toronto, 4; Semien, Toronto, 4.

STOLEN BASES_Laureano, Oakland, 8; Kepler, Minnesota, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; Straw, Houston, 3; 14 tied at 2.

PITCHING_Petit, Oakland, 3-0; Cole, New York, 2-0; Civale, Cleveland, 2-0; Gibson, Texas, 2-0; Matz, Toronto, 2-0; Duffy, Kansas City, 2-0; Berríos, Minnesota, 2-0; Pivetta, Boston, 2-0; J.Guerra, Los Angeles, 2-0; C.Valdez, Baltimore, 2-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 2-0.

ERA_Lynn, Chicago, 0.00; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 0.46; Duffy, Kansas City, 0.75; Mize, Detroit, 0.82; Plesac, Cleveland, 1.39; Eovaldi, Boston, 1.46; Matz, Toronto, 1.46; Cole, New York, 1.47; Berríos, Minnesota, 1.54; Pineda, Minnesota, 1.64.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 35; Cole, New York, 29; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 29; Giolito, Chicago, 26; Bundy, Los Angeles, 22; Berríos, Minnesota, 20; Ryu, Toronto, 19; Cobb, Los Angeles, 17; Lynn, Chicago, 17; Kikuchi, Seattle, 16.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

NFL’s revised offseason program includes mandatory minicamp

Associated Press

US women soccer players appeal decision against equal pay

Associated Press

Bichette hits 2nd homer in 9th, Blue Jays beat Yankees 5-4

Associated Press