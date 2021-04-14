Madrid bus window smashed on way into Anfield for CL game

Sports
Associated Press13

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — A window on Real Madrid’s team bus was smashed as it went into Anfield for the Champions League game against Liverpool.

An object appeared to have been hurled by a member of the crowd of Liverpool fans who gathered outside an entrance to the stadium to welcome the team buses on Wednesday.

Stewards and police were later seen inspecting the bus as dark glass was being swept up.

Supporters are not allowed into the stadium due to coronavirus restrictions. Real Madrid leads 3-1 going into the second leg of the quarterfinal.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Twins SS Andrelton Simmons out after positive COVID-19 test

Associated Press

Masters phenom Zalatoris continues rise at RBC Heritage

Associated Press

Sabres’ Eichel ruled out for rest of season with neck injury

Associated Press