FEMA Provides Financial Support for COVID-19 Related Funerals: Local Funeral Home Assists Families

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- FEMA is providing financial help for COVID-19 related funeral expenses to families who have lost loved ones due to the Coronavirus.

To be eligible for funeral assistance, the death must have occurred after January 20, 2020, and the death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19. Applicants can be reimbursed up to $9,000.

“That is directly related to funeral cremation services expenses, and that’s a huge help for families in our area…This program just came out and we’ve already assisted a few families already with this program,” Snouffer Funeral Home Funeral Director and Owner Josh Snouffer said.

Snouffer said $9,000 could absolutely cover the entire cost of funeral expenses.

“Our staff here at Snouffer Funeral Home would be glad to assist as well and help folks, guide them in the right direction. They can give us a call at 740-450-8000. We would be glad to assist them,” Snouffer said.

For more information on assistance, qualifications and eligibility for COVID-19 funeral expenses, you can visit FEMA.GOV .

