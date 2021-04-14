Updated on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT

TODAY: Isolated AM Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Seasonal. High 64°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Stray Shower. Chilly. Low 40°

THURSDAY: Few Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Much Cooler. High 52°

DISCUSSION:

Shower chances will be with us during the first half of the morning, otherwise look for mostly cloudy skies across the region. Skies will feature some sunshine by the mid to late afternoon, with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy during the overnight, along with a stray shower chance. Temperatures will be much colder, with lows bottoming out to around 40.

As we wrap up the week, it feel more like mid March, rather than mid April. Highs will only warm into the low to mid 50s Thursday and Friday. Shower chances will return Thursday and Friday as well.

Temperatures will bump back into the upper 50s this weekend. Shower chances will drop, but will not be completely gone on Saturday; and they will pick back up on Sunday.

Shower chances will continue to linger into the new work week, with highs back into the lower 60s Monday and Tuesday.

Have a Great Wednesday!

