Police: Man shoots woman at complex, then keeps cops at bay

CINCINNATI (AP) — A man who authorities said shot and wounded a woman Tuesday at a Cincinnati apartment complex was captured in a unit there following a standoff with police.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10 a.m. at the Hawaiian Terrace complex in the city’s Mount Airy section. Witnesses told responding officers that the shooter then ran from the scene and was hiding in a nearby apartment.

SWAT teams and police negotiators soon arrived at the scene and authorities said the suspect, 35-year-old William Satterfield, threatened to shoot himself. Several residents were evacuated as a precaution, including a pregnant woman who soon went into labor and was taken to a hospital.

After authorities heard Satterfield fire a single shot inside the apartment, a robot was sent in and showed that he had not injured himself. Satterfield was arrested there without incident a short time later and was taken to a hospital for an evaluation, authorities said.

Satterfield was charged with felonious assault, inducing panic and a weapons offense. It wasn’t known if he’s retained an attorney.

The wounded woman was hospitalized in stable condition and was expected to recover from her injuries. Authorities have not said if the woman knew Satterfield or if either one lived in the complex.