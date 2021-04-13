Major League Baseball Leaders

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .500; Buxton, Minnesota, .481; Martinez, Boston, .472; Mullins, Baltimore, .459; Cruz, Minnesota, .444; Gurriel, Houston, .400; Trout, Los Angeles, .394; Vázquez, Boston, .382; Bogaerts, Boston, .375; Merrifield, Kansas City, .375.

RUNS_Canha, Oakland, 12; Altuve, Houston, 11; Eaton, Chicago, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; Cruz, Minnesota, 9; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Verdugo, Boston, 9; Lowrie, Oakland, 8; Vázquez, Boston, 8.

RBI_Martinez, Boston, 16; N.Lowe, Texas, 14; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; Tucker, Houston, 11; Cruz, Minnesota, 10; Merrifield, Kansas City, 10; Devers, Boston, 10; Eaton, Chicago, 10; 6 tied at 9.

HITS_Martinez, Boston, 17; Mullins, Baltimore, 17; Mercedes, Chicago, 16; Gurriel, Houston, 14; Altuve, Houston, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 13; Correa, Houston, 13; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Vázquez, Boston, 13.

DOUBLES_Martinez, Boston, 7; Mullins, Baltimore, 5; Alvarez, Houston, 4; Brantley, Houston, 4; Buxton, Minnesota, 4; Grichuk, Toronto, 4; Kepler, Minnesota, 4; Robert, Chicago, 4; Verdugo, Boston, 4; 16 tied at 3.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; Baddoo, Detroit, 1; Brantley, Houston, 1; Canha, Oakland, 1; W.Castro, Detroit, 1; Isbel, Kansas City, 1; Kepler, Minnesota, 1; Laureano, Oakland, 1; Margot, Tampa Bay, 1; McKenna, Baltimore, 1; Walsh, Los Angeles, 1; El.White, Texas, 1.

HOME RUNS_Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Martinez, Boston, 5; Cruz, Minnesota, 4; Ramos, Detroit, 4; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 4; Trout, Los Angeles, 4; Devers, Boston, 4; Tucker, Houston, 4; 9 tied at 3.

STOLEN BASES_Laureano, Oakland, 7; 13 tied at 2.

PITCHING_Cole, New York, 2-0; Civale, Cleveland, 2-0; Matz, Toronto, 2-0; Berríos, Minnesota, 2-0; Pivetta, Boston, 2-0; J.Guerra, Los Angeles, 2-0; Petit, Oakland, 2-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 2-0; 10 tied at 1-0.

ERA_Lynn, Chicago, 0.00; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 0.46; Means, Baltimore, 0.77; Mize, Detroit, 0.82; Plesac, Cleveland, 1.39; Eovaldi, Boston, 1.46; Matz, Toronto, 1.46; Cole, New York, 1.47; Berríos, Minnesota, 1.54; Pineda, Minnesota, 1.64.

STRIKEOUTS_Cole, New York, 29; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 29; Bieber, Cleveland, 24; Berríos, Minnesota, 20; Giolito, Chicago, 18; Cobb, Los Angeles, 17; Lynn, Chicago, 17; Bundy, Los Angeles, 16; Kikuchi, Seattle, 16; Luzardo, Oakland, 14.

