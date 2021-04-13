Dog of the Week

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Blackberry has been named the Muskingum County Dog Warden Pet of the Week.

Blackberry was brought in as a stray at the end of March. He is a young lab mix. Despite being vision impaired, he gets around places fairly well and gets along with other dogs and children.

“Any family of any age would be able to adopt this dog and have no issues. He loves to go for walks, rides very well in the car. We know for sure, he must be house broken because everyday when I come in, he has a very clean kennel,” Dog Warden Volunteer Doug McQuaid said.

Blackberry relies on his senses of touch, hear and smell to navigate. It takes him some time to realize when someone is giving him a treat, but will kindly accept it.

“When you’re coming up to it, you got to realize it’s sensing you, not seeing you, so it does make a difference for a dog that’s like that. When you’re walking up to it, or giving it a treat. When you’re giving it a treat basically it does it by nose sense,” McQuaid said.

If you’re interested in meeting or adopting Blackberry, you can call the Dog Warden and Adoption Center at 740-453-0273.