Updated on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Stray Shower. Warmer. High 67°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Chilly. Low 43°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Stray Shower. Cooler. High 63°

DISCUSSION:

After some patchy fog this morning begins to lift by the mid morning, skies will be partly cloudy across the region. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. A stray shower will be possible during the afternoon as well.

Skies will be partly cloudy during the overnight, with lows in the low to mid 40s.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday, along with a stray shower chance once again. Temperatures will be cooler, as highs will top off in the lower 60s.

Even cooler air will filter in for the end of the work week, with highs in the low to mid 50s on Thursday and Friday. Along with the cooler air, rain chances will increase as we round out the week. Temperatures will moderate to average by the weekend into the start of the new work week, along with rain chances increasing by the beginning of next week.

Have a Great Tuesday!

