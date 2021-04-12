Reward for information in breaking and entering at car dealership

NEWARK, Ohio–Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a breaking and entering at a car dealership in Pataskala.

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office reports, on Sunday, Feb. 28, suspect(s) broke a glass door and entered the showroom at Liberty Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram on Worthington Rd.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888. A special coding system protects the identity of the caller but allows for the reward to be issued at a later time.