Man dies in exchange of gunfire with police at Ohio hospital

State
Associated Press16

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police on Monday shot and killed a man in an Ohio hospital emergency room after an exchange of gunfire, authorities said.

The shooting at St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville in suburban Columbus happened after Westerville officers responded to a report of a man passed out in a car and then followed medics to the hospital.

Westerville police said the man was inside the emergency room when gunfire was exchanged with police. Officers from Westerville, Columbus and the hospital system were involved but it wasn’t immediately clear who fired the fatal shots.

Police say the man had outstanding domestic violence and weapons warrants out of Franklin County. The state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

Avatar
Associated Press

