NEWARK, Ohio– Licking Memorial Hospital is scheduling first dose appointments for its Wednesday COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The Vaccination Clinic is for individuals who are 16 years of age and older.

The Vaccination Clinic is located at 1440 Granville Road in Newark (former State Farm building).

To schedule an appointment, visit LMHealth.org and click on the COVID-19 Vaccination Online Scheduling button on the home page.