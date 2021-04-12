Updated on Sunday, 11 April 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT

MONDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the morning, and then isolated rain showers possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 65°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

MONDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers possible during the early evening, and then gradually tapering off during the late evening. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 40°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

TUESDAY: Mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 68°. West winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the overnight, and then isolated rain showers possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the overnight. Lows around 44°. West winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY: Isolated rain showers possible throughout the day. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 63°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and early afternoon, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 38°.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly clear. Lows around 38°.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 62°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 40°.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44°.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure – L3 – which helped to push a cold front through the region on Saturday is located in southern Michigan with a minimum central pressure of 996 mb. Meanwhile, mostly cloudy skies have been with us for much of the afternoon, and this allowed for our temperatures to stay relatively steady in the mid to upper-50s across much of the region during the afternoon hours. In addition, isolated rain showers and drizzle have been present in our region.

As we head through the overnight hours, L3 will remain over Michigan, and this will help to keep a rain shower or two in or near our region during the overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies may break a little bit to be considered partly cloudy skies during the overnight. Overnight lows in our region will likely be down around 44° – 48° with a southwest wind around 5-15 mph. Meanwhile, another area of low pressure – L4 – will move into the Upper Midwest late Sunday Night and into Monday, and it will begin to become tangled with L3.

L3 and L4 will likely remain over the Great Lakes Region, and this will help to keep some isolated rain showers in our region as well as mostly cloudy skies. Highs around our region on Monday Afternoon will likely be up around 63° – 67°, but they may be a few degrees lower should the mostly cloudy skies give way to overcast skies.

A new area of low pressure – L4A – will likely develop off L4 and then drag a cold front through our region as we head into Wednesday. Afterwards, the upper level low associated with L4A will move into our region. This will allow for highs on Thursday to possibly be around 54° – 58° with an additional chance of rain showers for Wednesday Night and Thursday.

Our next system may try to move into our region as we head into Saturday.

