Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 20, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 14
Amboy 16, West Carroll 8
Breese Mater Dei 34, Hillsboro 0
Cary-Grove 20, Prairie Ridge 7
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 22, Von Steuben 20
Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 22, Eldorado 16
Clifton Central 67, Walther Christian Academy 13
Erie/Prophetstown 44, Bureau Valley 0
Galena 14, Stockton 6
Harrisburg 35, Herrin 22
Maria 64, Gage Park 6
Marist 13, Nazareth 0
Mather 26, Chicago Sullivan 0
Milford/Cissna Park 44, Martinsville 38
Mt. Carmel 41, Flora 6
Naperville Neuqua Valley 34, Waubonsie Valley 12
Newton 22, Olney (Richland County) 14
Nokomis 42, Madison 0
Red Hill 20, Lawrenceville 16
Sterling Newman 35, St. Bede 6
Vernon Hills 12, Westinghouse 6
Watseka 47, Gilman Iroquois West 20
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/