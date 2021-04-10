Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 20, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 14

Amboy 16, West Carroll 8

Breese Mater Dei 34, Hillsboro 0

Cary-Grove 20, Prairie Ridge 7

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 22, Von Steuben 20

Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 22, Eldorado 16

Clifton Central 67, Walther Christian Academy 13

Erie/Prophetstown 44, Bureau Valley 0

Galena 14, Stockton 6

Harrisburg 35, Herrin 22

Maria 64, Gage Park 6

Marist 13, Nazareth 0

Mather 26, Chicago Sullivan 0

Milford/Cissna Park 44, Martinsville 38

Mt. Carmel 41, Flora 6

Naperville Neuqua Valley 34, Waubonsie Valley 12

Newton 22, Olney (Richland County) 14

Nokomis 42, Madison 0

Red Hill 20, Lawrenceville 16

Sterling Newman 35, St. Bede 6

Vernon Hills 12, Westinghouse 6

Watseka 47, Gilman Iroquois West 20

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/