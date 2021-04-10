Elderly couple injured in one vehicle accident in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–Authorities said an elderly couple was injured in a one vehicle accident in Coshocton County.



It happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. Saturday on State Route 93 near County Road 236 in Crawford Township.



The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reports that 83-year-old Shelvyjean Wohnhas of Pickaway County was driving south on State Route 93 when she crossed the center line , went off the side of the road , and struck a utility pole.

Both she and her 84 -year-old husband Gary Wohnhas, who was a passenger in the vehicle, were transported to area hospitals with unknown injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.