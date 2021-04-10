Braves put reliever Martin on injured list for shoulder

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have placed right-hander Chris Martin on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

The move on Saturday, retroactive to Wednesday, came after Martin’s workout on Friday showed ongoing problems. He complained of numbness in his fingers and was forced to leave a relief appearance Sunday at Philadelphia.

“He just had some discomfort still,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said Saturday. “… It wasn’t going to work so we had to shut him down for a period.”

When asked if Martin’s shoulder is the problem, Snitker said, “When he went and tried to throw yesterday, all of a sudden it became a concern. We were hoping yesterday was going to go good.”

Martin had been expected to join left-hander Will Smith at the back of Atlanta’s bullpen. Martin allowed one run in 1 2/3 innings and had one save in 19 games in 2020.

Snitker said A.J. Minter, Tyler Matzek and Sean Newcomb could be used with Smith in “tough” innings.

“We’ve got a lot of options and in situations like this guys are going to get opportunity to show us what they can do,” Snitker said.

The Braves recalled right-hander Jacob Webb from the team’s alternate training site for Saturday night’s game against the Phillies. Webb threw 10 scoreless innings in eight appearances in 2020.

