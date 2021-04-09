Two vehicle accident in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two vehicle accident that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened just before 11:00 a.m. Friday in the 59,000 block of County Road 9 in Coshocton County.

Authorities said a vehicle driven by 74-year-old Louise Claypool was eastbound on CR 9 when she pulled over to check her mail.

Deputies said when Claypool attempted to reenter the lane of traffic she pulled out into the path of a car driven by 49-year-old Pamela Brady and was struck.

Authorities said Claypool was treated and released at the scene.

Brady was transported to Coshocton Regional Medical Center. Her condition is not known at this time.