Sonego rallies past Hanfmann to reach Sardegna semifinals

CAGLIARI, Sardinia (AP) — Third-seeded Lorenzo Sonego rallied past Yannick Hanfmann 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3 for a spot in the Sardegna Open semifinals on Friday.

Sonego trailed by a set and a break before coming back to beat the 105th-ranked Hanfmann.

“I like a battle and to win when suffering,” Sonego said. “But I’m hoping I start a bit better tomorrow.”

Sonego’s semifinal opponent will be second-seeded Taylor Fritz, who defated Aljaz Bedene 6-3, 6-4.

Fritz served eight aces and won 86% of his first-serve points.

The other semifinal will feature defending champion Laslo Djere against fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili on the red clay courts of the Cagliari Tennis Club.

Djere eliminated Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, and Basilashvili beat fifth-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Djere won the first edition of the tournament at Forte Village in October.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports