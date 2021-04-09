Sonego rallies past Hanfmann to reach Sardegna semifinals

Sports
Associated Press9

CAGLIARI, Sardinia (AP) — Third-seeded Lorenzo Sonego rallied past Yannick Hanfmann 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3 for a spot in the Sardegna Open semifinals on Friday.

Sonego trailed by a set and a break before coming back to beat the 105th-ranked Hanfmann.

“I like a battle and to win when suffering,” Sonego said. “But I’m hoping I start a bit better tomorrow.”

Sonego’s semifinal opponent will be second-seeded Taylor Fritz, who defated Aljaz Bedene 6-3, 6-4.

Fritz served eight aces and won 86% of his first-serve points.

The other semifinal will feature defending champion Laslo Djere against fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili on the red clay courts of the Cagliari Tennis Club.

Djere eliminated Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, and Basilashvili beat fifth-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Djere won the first edition of the tournament at Forte Village in October.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Charleston Southern not bringing back women’s hoops coach

Associated Press

Hearings result in 13 of Texans QB’s accusers being ID’d

Associated Press

The Latest: Two-time Masters champion Olazabal makes the cut

Associated Press