Queen Elizabeth Announces Passing of Prince Philip

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs32

The United Kingdom and Royal Family is mourning Friday morning as they announce the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at age 99.

Queen Elizabeth II released the announcement which said his Royal Highness her beloved husband passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle.

During his more than 70 years as a British royal, Prince Philip pushed himself to the limits by attending official engagements and actively working for charities.

Philip was the man behind the scenes at Buckingham Palace often suggesting and pushing through changes in the monarchy.

Queen Elizabeth is said to have leaned on him more, as she herself grew older and the world changed faster.

